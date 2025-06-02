Stored paddy worth Rs 840 crore spoiled in five years in TN

CHENNAI: Despite ongoing efforts to expand storage infrastructure, Tamil Nadu suffered wastage of 3.72 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy/rice stored at direct procurement centres and warehouses from 2019-20 to 2023-24 at a minimum estimated financial loss of around Rs 840 crore. TNIE obtained this data through Right to Information (RTI) Act requests made to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC). The actual financial loss, which was not fully disclosed by TNCSC, could be higher.

TNIE acquired this information after multiple RTI requests and appeals, following delays and denials from TNCSC. The data revealed that between 65,000 MT and 1.25 lakh MT of paddy/rice was lost annually due to various factors. Losses were particularly higher in the districts of Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai.

In 2021-22, an alarming 1.37 lakh MT of paddy/rice was wasted across the state. During that year, a total of 43.27 lakh MT of paddy was procured, which was subsequently converted into 28.5 lakh MT of rice. The annual expenditure for paddy procurement is Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500 crore depending on the minimum support price (MSP) and paddy cultivation.

Several factors contributed to these storage losses, including inadequate or poorly-maintained storage facilities — such as those with leaky roofs, cracked walls and open storage areas — improper drying of paddy, leading to high moisture levels; infestations by rodents and insects and rough handling during loading.