Traders decry delay in revamp of MGR market

COIMBATORE: Years passed, governments changed, numerous city commissioners visited, politicians came and went, but the agony faced by the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market traders has not been alleviated to this date. Every time it rains, the market on the Mettupalayam Road in the city turns into a pool of sludge affecting the everyday life of thousands of people who are dependent on the market.
Despite assurances and promises by the past, present governments and various commissioners of the Coimbatore corporation, the traders continue to suffer even today, as the civic body is yet to complete the renovation works that started over two years ago.
The long-pending renovation of the market — initiated over two years ago by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) — has made little headway, allege traders.
The project, announced under the Capital Grants Scheme in the 2023-24 budget, earmarked Rs 3.15 crore for revamping the market. It was part of a broader plan to upgrade three key markets in the city, including the Anna Daily Market and the Tomato Market in Sundarapuram.
However, ground reality paints a different picture. Traders say work has been slow, poorly managed, and in some places, even hazardous. “There are 112 shops here, and none have seen real improvement. Not even half the work has been completed,” said R Marimuthu, one of the traders.
He pointed to construction debris dumped in trading areas, substandard slabs over stormwater drains, and unsafe working conditions. “The delay is crippling. Every day, we face disruptions, and now with the monsoon setting in, things will only get worse,” he added, blaming both the contractor and the civic body for the delay.
For over two years, traders have submitted repeated appeals. Yet, their demands have largely gone unheard. Many feel betrayed by the cycle of official assurances and inaction.
In response, a senior CCMC official said the work is being carried out in phases to accommodate ongoing market operations and vehicle movement. “We’ve completed most of the work. The remaining task — desilting the main sewage channel — will be done soon,” the official claimed.
As the rains threaten to aggravate the situation, traders are urging the corporation to act with urgency. Until then, their daily battle with inadequate infrastructure continues - a harsh reality in one of the city’s busiest markets.