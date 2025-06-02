Traders decry delay in revamp of MGR market

COIMBATORE: Years passed, governments changed, numerous city commissioners visited, politicians came and went, but the agony faced by the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market traders has not been alleviated to this date. Every time it rains, the market on the Mettupalayam Road in the city turns into a pool of sludge affecting the everyday life of thousands of people who are dependent on the market.

Despite assurances and promises by the past, present governments and various commissioners of the Coimbatore corporation, the traders continue to suffer even today, as the civic body is yet to complete the renovation works that started over two years ago.

The long-pending renovation of the market — initiated over two years ago by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) — has made little headway, allege traders.