Water released from Pechiparai dam to irrigate over 79k acres of farmland

KANNIYAKUMARI: District Collector R Alagumeena on Sunday formally released water from the Pechiparai dam to meet the irrigation needs of 79,000 acres of agricultural land across the district.
The release was carried out in the presence of Killiyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar and Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Vasanthi. Addressing the media, collector said that Chief Minister M K Stalin had instructed the officials to release 850 cusecs of water from Pechiparai, Perunchani, Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams from June 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, under the Kodayar and Pattanamkal irrigation systems.
The move aims to ensure water supply for 79,000 acres of agricultural land, which includes 16,000 acres of paddy fields, 15,000 acres of banana plantations, and 50,000 acres of coconut groves. The irrigation will benefit farmers in Thovalai, Agastheeswaram, Killiyoor, Thiruvattar, and Vilavancode taluks.
Of the total irrigated area, 12,868 acres fall under the Thovalai channel, 19,711 acres under the Padmanabhapuram Puthanar channel, and 10,457 acres under the Ananthanar channel. Additional irrigation coverage includes land under the Kodayar Left Bank channel, Nanjilnadu Puthanar, Thirparappu Left and Right Bank channels, Pazhayar channel, and Aruvikarai Left and Right bank channels.
As of Sunday, the water level at Pechiparai dam stood at 43.62 feet against its full capacity of 48 feet, with an inflow of 1,036 cusecs. Initially, 300 cusecs of water have been released, and officials stated that the discharge would be increased once rainfall in the region subsides. Water release from other dams will also be considered based on demand and storage levels.