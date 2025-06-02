Water released from Pechiparai dam to irrigate over 79k acres of farmland

KANNIYAKUMARI: District Collector R Alagumeena on Sunday formally released water from the Pechiparai dam to meet the irrigation needs of 79,000 acres of agricultural land across the district.

The release was carried out in the presence of Killiyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar and Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Vasanthi. Addressing the media, collector said that Chief Minister M K Stalin had instructed the officials to release 850 cusecs of water from Pechiparai, Perunchani, Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams from June 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, under the Kodayar and Pattanamkal irrigation systems.

The move aims to ensure water supply for 79,000 acres of agricultural land, which includes 16,000 acres of paddy fields, 15,000 acres of banana plantations, and 50,000 acres of coconut groves. The irrigation will benefit farmers in Thovalai, Agastheeswaram, Killiyoor, Thiruvattar, and Vilavancode taluks.