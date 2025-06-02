Woman awaits late HM husband’s retirement benefits for 11 years

SALEM: The wife of a late school headmaster in Salem has been awaiting his retirement and death benefits for 11 years from the state government.

J Revathi of Fairlands in Salem said she has been running from pillar to post because educational officers of the School Education Department in Salem have been unjustifiably delaying the benefits due.

The 61-year-old recently petitioned the School Education Secretary, urging him to ensure the payment of benefits and demanding action against educational officers.

Revathi told TNIE that her husband, C Jothirlingam, who was the headmaster of a government-aided school in Salem, passed away in September 2014 and she received a gratuity of Rs 10 lakh in 2015.

“Except for the gratuity and pension, I have not received any death-cum-retirement benefits such as leave encashment, lifetime arrears, final closure amount etc from the state government so far,” she said, adding that, along with her, four other legal heirs have been struggling to receive their benefits from the education department.“No action has been taken by educational officers from the block to the state level despite repeated petitions to them,” Revathi stated.