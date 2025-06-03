Anna University sexual assault case: Bring ‘all’ to book, reiterates opposition

CHENNAI/PERAMBALUR/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Political parties across the spectrum on Monday welcomed the life imprisonment without remission for a minimum of 30 years pronounced by a Mahila Court in Chennai against A Gnanasekaran, the accused chargesheeted in the rape of a student in Anna University.

However, opposition parties, including the AIADMK, BJP and PMK, repeated their allegation that more people were behind the crime and demanded that they all be brought to book.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the conviction was due to public outcry and sustained pressure and blamed the DMK government for trying to shield the accused. He reiterated his allegation that there is no clarity on why an unknown person named as “sir” in the FIR was not investigated.