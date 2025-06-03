Anna University sexual assault case: Bring ‘all’ to book, reiterates opposition
CHENNAI/PERAMBALUR/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Political parties across the spectrum on Monday welcomed the life imprisonment without remission for a minimum of 30 years pronounced by a Mahila Court in Chennai against A Gnanasekaran, the accused chargesheeted in the rape of a student in Anna University.
However, opposition parties, including the AIADMK, BJP and PMK, repeated their allegation that more people were behind the crime and demanded that they all be brought to book.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the conviction was due to public outcry and sustained pressure and blamed the DMK government for trying to shield the accused. He reiterated his allegation that there is no clarity on why an unknown person named as “sir” in the FIR was not investigated.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran called the verdict “historic” and a result of consistent protests by political parties and civil society. While welcoming the sentence, he too raised allegations that the investigation was expedited to shield senior DMK figures.
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the verdict but said the Rs 90,000 compensation awarded to the survivor was insufficient and said she should be given at least Rs 50 lakh. He urged the state to identify and prosecute all others involved in the case.
Echoing the thoughts of Nagenthran, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, speaking to reporters in Perambalur, said the government cannot claim the swift verdict obtained in this one case as an achievement and it should ensure that all crimes against women are dealt with same urgency.
DMK allies Congress, CPI, CPM and VCK also welcomed the verdict