Anna University sexual assault case: DMK says ‘sir’ remark of EPS contempt of court

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, without naming him directly, for his ‘sir’ remark on the day the Chennai mahila court pronounced the punishment for A Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the Anna University sexual assault case.

Stalin wrote on X platform, “The mahila court appreciated the police for acting exceptionally in the case. This has shattered the attempts of those with small minds who sought political gains even from the injustice faced by a young woman.”

Stalin also welcomed the court’s verdict, imposing life imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission. He emphasised that the government acted swiftly by completing the trial within just five months and ensuring that the perpetrator was duly punished.