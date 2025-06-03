Delay in Pudukottai NH four-laning irks road users

TIRUCHY: With the long-pending proposal to upgrade the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai National Highway from two lanes to four still stuck in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, road users and activists have urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the process.

Although the 90-kilometre stretch between Tiruchy and Karaikudi was widened with paved shoulders in 2021, the plan to fully convert it into a four-lane highway has seen little progress since.

According to sources, the DPR preparation has been ongoing for years, with no firm timeline for when work will commence. “The DPR is currently being prepared but has faced delays due to various factors. It is likely to be finalised by 2026, and once that happens, four-laning work will begin immediately,” a senior NHAI official told TNIE.