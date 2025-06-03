DMK booth panels to expand with youth wing cadre, social media handler

CHENNAI: At the DMK general council meeting in Madurai, party cadre were told to expand booth-level committees across the state by including at least two youth wing members, one of whom should be responsible for handling social media, sources said.
The meeting also directed that booth panel members reach out to every beneficiary of at least one government scheme within their respective booths, each consisting around 1,000 voters.
The social media person in each booth will be responsible for digitally connecting with the voters and sharing messages about the government’s achievements through WhatsApp groups.
Generally, a DMK booth committee consists of 10 members, with each member responsible for covering around 100 voters. The inclusion of youth wing will give an opportunity to train young people.
The activities of the panels should be reported to the headquarters periodically. This includes enrolling new members.
Sources said speakers at the meeting highlighted the important role expected of youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and his team, both in on-ground work and social media campaigns.
Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin’s announcement of a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the families of cadre who die in accidents, if they have dependents below the age of 21, has enthused party members.
In a letter to the cadre about the general council meeting, Stalin wrote on Monday, “Cadres believe that both they and their families are working for the party, and that the party will, in turn, stand by them. To uphold that trust, I have made this important announcement of providing financial assistance to the families of cadres who lose their lives in road accidents.”