Furious over social media post, stalker kills teenager in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident near Pollachi, a 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered on Monday allegedly by a man who had been obsessed with her. The assailant surrendered before the police soon after the crime that has sent shockwaves through the local community.
The deceased was Ashvitha, the elder daughter of Kannan, a resident of Ponmalai Nagar, Vadugapalayam, near Pollachi. She was a second-year BSc Computer Science student at a private college in Malumichampatti, Coimbatore.
The accused, Praveen, stormed into her house and allegedly stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death. It is said he was enraged by a social media post by her.
Five years ago, Kannan’s family had lived in the same neighbourhood as Praveen, an employee at a private finance company. Though Praveen’s family later moved to Udumalai Road in Pollachi, he was obsessed with her.
After Ashvitha recently posted a photo on Facebook with her friends, Praveen, who was allegedly infuriated by this, confronted her, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he later entered her house and allegedly attacked her with a knife on Monday.
Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed the severely injured woman to the Pollachi Government Hospital. Tragically, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been kept at the hospital for postmortem. Praveen surrendered at the Pollachi West Police Station shortly after committing the crime.