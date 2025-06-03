Furious over social media post, stalker kills teenager in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident near Pollachi, a 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered on Monday allegedly by a man who had been obsessed with her. The assailant surrendered before the police soon after the crime that has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The deceased was Ashvitha, the elder daughter of Kannan, a resident of Ponmalai Nagar, Vadugapalayam, near Pollachi. She was a second-year BSc Computer Science student at a private college in Malumichampatti, Coimbatore.

The accused, Praveen, stormed into her house and allegedly stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death. It is said he was enraged by a social media post by her.