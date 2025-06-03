Madras HC summons fisheries dept official over plea to regulate chank fishing

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday summoned the assistant director of fisheries department, Thoothukudi, in a PIL petition which sought ban against use of destructive mechanisms like compressors, hose, jet pumps and engines during chank fishing.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete issued the summon after the additional government pleader couldn’t furnish necessary details regarding the case. The judges directed the assistant director to file a counter affidavit and also appear before the court along with relevant documents on June 10.

The litigant S Thommai Yesu Vadiyan of Thoothukudi alleged in his petition that there is indiscriminate grant of licence for chank divers. As a result, many unqualified divers, including minors, are hired by private parties for chank fishing, he added.

He also claimed that despite an order being passed by the high court last February on discontinuing use of destructive methods during chank fishing, many fishing vessels fitted with such destructive machinery are still being permitted by the officials. Such vessels destroy the sea bed and the marine flora and fauna.

He requested the court to suspend or cancel such licenses granted to divers and vessels and ensure complete ban of use of the aforesaid contraptions during chank fishing. Since it was informed that the assistant director is the licensing authority, the judges gave the above directions.