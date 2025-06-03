Operation Hydra: TN police arrest seven cyber criminals in nationwide hunt

CHENNAI: In a nationwide operation called Operation Hydra, the Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has arrested seven cyber criminals across multiple states, including Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam and Delhi. The accused were allegedly involved in highly organised cyber fraud networks ranging from matrimonial investment scams to phishing and fake scholarship rackets, police said.

M Daoud (21) and M Vaseem (34) from Jaspur, Uttarakhand, were arrested on last Wednesday for their alleged role in matrimonial and investment scams. The accused allegedly lured the victims through fake profiles and coaxed them into transferring large sums of money on the promise of high investment returns. The duo managed mule bank accounts to channel the proceeds of crime, a release said.

Three more men were arrested in the weekend in connection with a phishing scam, where a victim was tricked via fake KYC update. The victim allegedly lost Rs 4,05,100 in the transaction.

Police arrested Pankaj Kumar (40) from Jharkhand on Friday, Hiteswar Biswas (30) from Hojai, Assam, on Saturday, and Nihar Ranjan Nath (51) from Nagaon, Assam, on Sunday.

In an alleged scholarship scam targeting students, police arrested Preeti Nicholas (30) and Meshach (19) from Delhi on Sunday. A total of 35 bank accounts, six mobile numbers, and two phones have been seized. All suspects are in custody and further investigation is under way.