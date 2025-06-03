Tamil Nadu

Panel on centre-state relations holds first meeting, calls on TN CM Stalin

As the first task, the committee will be devising a comprehensive questionnaire to be circulated to elicit concerned persons' views on centre-state relations and other issues.
CM MK Stalin speaking to the high-level committee at the Secretariat on Monday.
CM MK Stalin speaking to the high-level committee at the Secretariat on Monday.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The high-level committee headed by former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Kurian Joseph, on Monday called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat, ahead of its first meeting.

The office of the committee is located in the new state guest house in Chepauk. Committee members retired IAS officer Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former vice chairman of the State Planning Commission M Naganathan, researchers of the committee and officials took part in the meeting.

As the first task, the committee will be devising a comprehensive questionnaire to be circulated among elected representatives, civil servants, judges, advocates, academics and other sections of the society to elicit their views on centre-state relations and other issues.

The office allotted to the newly constituted High-level Committee on Union-State Relations at State Guest House premises in Chennai.
The office allotted to the newly constituted High-level Committee on Union-State Relations at State Guest House premises in Chennai.Photo | Express / P Jawahar
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
High-level committee
centre-state relations
panel meeting

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com