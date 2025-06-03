Rain reduces May power demand in Madurai city

MADURAI: Summer rain that brought respite from the searing heat to people in Madurai city also brought relief to power managers as demand eased in May. Tangedco (Madurai city) comprises 6.5 lakh connections, including 5.5 lakh domestic consumers.

According to Tangedco officials, the peak power demand was 293.11 MW in the month of May, as against the 318.80 MW last year. Officials attributed reduction in use of electrical appliances including ACs as reason for the dip in demand.

According to data shared by Tangedco (Madurai), in April 2025 the power demand peaked at 302 MW, but fell to 293.11 MW on May 5. The demand remained less than 300 MW for the month of May.