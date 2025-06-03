Tamil Nadu government schools reopen, nearly two lakh students enrolled in classes 1 to 5

CHENNAI: Government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Monday after the summer vacation, with the first day of the academic year marked by the distribution of textbooks, notebooks, and other educational kit items to students. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the distribution drive at the Lady Willingdon Government Model School in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government ensured timely delivery of learning materials this year by initiating the tender process early. “In previous years, though kits were distributed completely, there were delays of several months. On the chief minister’s insistence, we made sure that all items, procured at a cost of Rs 1,141 crore, were handed out on the very first day. This practice will continue in the years to come,” he said.

As per a 2013 government order, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation handles the printing and procurement of kit items. These include bags, textbooks, laptops, sanitary napkins, bicycles, uniforms, footwear among others.