Tamil Nadu government schools reopen, nearly two lakh students enrolled in classes 1 to 5

CHENNAI: Government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Monday after the summer vacation, with the first day of the academic year marked by the distribution of textbooks, notebooks, and other educational kit items to students. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the distribution drive at the Lady Willingdon Government Model School in Chennai.
Speaking to reporters, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government ensured timely delivery of learning materials this year by initiating the tender process early. “In previous years, though kits were distributed completely, there were delays of several months. On the chief minister’s insistence, we made sure that all items, procured at a cost of Rs 1,141 crore, were handed out on the very first day. This practice will continue in the years to come,” he said.
As per a 2013 government order, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation handles the printing and procurement of kit items. These include bags, textbooks, laptops, sanitary napkins, bicycles, uniforms, footwear among others.
Among five headmasters TNIE spoke to, three confirmed that textbooks had already been distributed, while two cited delays due to logistical issues. One headmaster noted that uniforms and slippers had reached the district headquarters but had not yet been delivered to schools.
However, he added that all materials are expected to reach students within a week. The minister also said that admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act have been delayed this year due to the non-release of Samagra Shiksha funds by the union government. He added that the state will soon unveil its education policy for schools. “While the policy will address both school and higher education, the component for schools will be released soon,” he said.
Drop in early enrolment
According to officials, nearly two lakh students have enrolled in classes 1 to 5 this year, compared to around 3.2 lakh last year. Despite the dip, enrolment in government and government-aided schools is expected to rise in the coming months, buoyed by schemes such as the breakfast programme. Final enrolment figures will be available by August, the minister said.
On concerns about a resurgence of Covid-19, the minister said the health department has assessed the current variant as mild and not a cause for concern at the moment. “They will alert us if the situation changes,” he said. The minister also emphasised the importance of prioritising students’ emotional well-being this academic year to help prevent incidents of conflict between students and teachers.