Tamil Nadu man sacrifices life to save two from drowning in Thamirabarani river

KANNIYAKUMARI: In a supreme act of kindness, a 60-year-old man sacrificed his life to save two boys from drowning in the Thamirabarani river at Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari late on Sunday. Fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the body of M Peter Johnson, a daily-wage worker from Kuzhithurai, on Monday afternoon.

M Alex, Peter’s younger sibling, said his brother made a living by stitching old bags. “My brother was poor, but never short on compassion. He gave his life to save the two boys he never knew, but there is no one now to take care of his family of wife and two children,” Alex said.