Two dogs die after ABC procedure at Nellai centre

“Jeeva Karunya Animal Welfare Charitable Trust, which was appointed by the corporation for the sterilisation of stray dogs did not follow the proper process.We suspect unskilled workers handled the dogs during sterilisation and post-operative care. The government should take action against the corporation officials responsbile and the trust members for violating the Animal Welfare Board of India’s guidelines,” he said.

Dr Rani, City Health Officer, Tirunelveli, inspected the shed where the dogs were lodged. On Monday evening, veterinary surgeons conducted postmortem examination of the dogs. The results will be known only on Tuesday. Collector Dr R Sukumar told TNIE that he would advise the commissioner to look into the matter. Corporation Commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra could not be reached for a comment.

A veterinarian said sterilisation was carried out by a vet appointed by the trust. “However, the dogs were not given post-operative care. We can ascertain the cause of death only after the postmortem report is received,” he added.