Two dogs die after ABC procedure at Nellai centre

TIRUNELVELI: At least two stray dogs have died and several others are in an emaciated condition at a shed operated by a private trust inside the corporation dump yard in Melapalayam allegedly due to improper sterilisation and poor post-surgery care. The incident came to light on Monday after a group of animal welfare activists posted videos of the poor condition of the shed in which the animals were housed.
They have lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board. Activist C Maharaja has lodged a complaint with Melapalayam police against the trust. The activists held the NGO, approved by Tirunelveli corporation to perform ABC procedure, responsible for the death of the dogs. Activist Tharick Raja told TNIE that about 17 dogs were kept in two closed sheds without food or water for several days.
“Jeeva Karunya Animal Welfare Charitable Trust, which was appointed by the corporation for the sterilisation of stray dogs did not follow the proper process.We suspect unskilled workers handled the dogs during sterilisation and post-operative care. The government should take action against the corporation officials responsbile and the trust members for violating the Animal Welfare Board of India’s guidelines,” he said.
Dr Rani, City Health Officer, Tirunelveli, inspected the shed where the dogs were lodged. On Monday evening, veterinary surgeons conducted postmortem examination of the dogs. The results will be known only on Tuesday. Collector Dr R Sukumar told TNIE that he would advise the commissioner to look into the matter. Corporation Commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra could not be reached for a comment.
A veterinarian said sterilisation was carried out by a vet appointed by the trust. “However, the dogs were not given post-operative care. We can ascertain the cause of death only after the postmortem report is received,” he added.