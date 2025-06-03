Two Independents file nomination papers for election to RS on Day 1; DMK, AIADMK yet to file

CHENNAI: The filing of nominations for the biennial election to the six Rajya Sabha began on Monday. On the first day, only two independent candidates filed their papers, while candidates from the DMK and the AIADMK did not file their nomination. They are expected to file their papers on June 4 and 5.

K Padmarajan, one of the independents, said he is contesting the elections for the 249th time now as an independent. For another candidate, Kante Sayanna from Telangana, it is the 20th time as an independent.

The last date for filing nominations is June 9. The scrutiny takes place on June 10, and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is June 12. After 3 pm on that day, if the number of vacancies and the number of candidates remain equal, all six candidates will be declared elected.