Two murdered in Kovilpatti banner dispute; eight arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: Two people, including a 20-year-old youth and a 55-year-old woman, were murdered on Sunday night in a quarrel that erupted in January over installing a banner. The deceased were identified as A Pragadeesh (20) of Valluvar Nagar, and B Kasthuri (55) of Shenbanagar in Kovilpatti.

According to sources, B Sathish Mathavan (26), who is the the prime suspect, and his friends hacked Pragadeesh to death late on Sunday. Meanwhile, the gang of Pragadeesh rushed to the house of Sathish Mathavan immediately in search of him with lethal weapons. Since he was not there, they murdered Mathavan’s mother Kasthuri. Kasthuri’s brother Shenbagam, who tried to protect her, also suffered injuries.

The two murders happened within half an hour, said sources.

Kovilpatti police, headed by DSP Jeganathan, shifted the bodies to Tirunelveli government medical hospital, and admitted Shenbagam to Kovilpatti government hospital. Security has been beefed up in and around Kovilpatti.