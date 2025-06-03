Typewriting institute owners in Vellore oppose GO to conduct exams on computers from 2027

VELLORE: Opposing a government circular that mandates typewriting exams be conducted only on computers from 2027, as many as 25 owners of typewriting institutes in Vellore submitted a petition to district collector VR Subbulaxmi on Monday.

Stating that typewriting exams have been held on typewriting machines since decades, the petitioners said the move will affect the livelihood of around 10,000 typewriter mechanics and their families. There are around 4,500 typewriting centres in Tamil Nadu, employing nearly 4.5 lakh teachers. These centres would lose business if the rule is implemented, they added.

As per GO 187 dated October 28, 2024, the typewriting exam and the certificate course in Computer on Office Automation (COA) will be merged into a single course, which will become a prerequisite for recruitment into Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Services.

If the order is implemented, typewriting centres will become redundant, as students will shift to computer training centres instead, said Mohan A, one of the petitioners.

“This will also affect typing speed, as students develop the ability to type with all eight fingers only when they learn on typewriters. Those learning on computers often type slowly using just two fingers,” he added.

Further, raising concerns about affordability, Mohan said, “We charge Rs 400 at typewriting centres, whereas computer centres charge around Rs 3,000 per month. Many students cannot afford that."