Alumni offer cash deposits to increase student strength at government school near Ooty

NILGIRIS: In an effort to increase student enrolment, alumni of Kiloor Kokkalada Government Primary and High School near Ooty are offering cash deposits to new admits. The deposit can be availed once the student completes Class X.
Sources said, students studying between Classes I and VI will receive Rs 5,000, those in Class VII will get Rs 4,000, those in Class VIII will get Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 will be given to Class XII students.
The announcement was made to increase student strength this academic year, as only 34 students were studying in the primary and high schools combined. Sources said the school was reopened only four years ago by the education department after it remained closed for two years as the strength had dropped to 10 students.
"We will wait for one more week, as a few parents have agreed to enrol their wards. Then the alumni will directly deposit the amount through the students' post office bank accounts. On Monday, six students joined and this brought the total strength to 40," said R Suthagar, school headmaster.
"Three months ago, we celebrated the centenary of the school, where hundreds of past students participated. They decided to offer cash deposits to increase student strength," said the headmaster.
"After a two-year gap, the school was reopened in 2021. Soon after I was deputed as HM, I admitted my child S Harini, who is in Class VII now. We have also taken efforts to conduct zonal-level sports events in our premises by spending over one lakh to establish a reputation," said Suthagar.
"The students will get their deposit amount once they complete Class X but currently, no one is enroled in Class X," said one of the alumni.
Sources in the Nilgiris education department said they are investigating the issue.