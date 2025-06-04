Alumni offer cash deposits to increase student strength at government school near Ooty

NILGIRIS: In an effort to increase student enrolment, alumni of Kiloor Kokkalada Government Primary and High School near Ooty are offering cash deposits to new admits. The deposit can be availed once the student completes Class X.

Sources said, students studying between Classes I and VI will receive Rs 5,000, those in Class VII will get Rs 4,000, those in Class VIII will get Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 will be given to Class XII students.

The announcement was made to increase student strength this academic year, as only 34 students were studying in the primary and high schools combined. Sources said the school was reopened only four years ago by the education department after it remained closed for two years as the strength had dropped to 10 students.