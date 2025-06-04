Barricades come up at CMCH bus stop to ease traffic congestion

COIMBATORE: The free-for-all of buses at the busy bus stop in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Trichy Road could be a thing of the past soon.

In a long-overdue move to ease persistent traffic congestion, the Road Safety Wing of the State Highways Department, in coordination with the Coimbatore traffic police, has implemented key changes at the bus stop.

The changes, initiated on Tuesday following recommendations from the District Road Safety Committee, include the installation of barricades and the regulation of bus stoppages that have long disrupted traffic flow in the area. For years, buses had been halting in the middle of the road to pick up passengers, resulting in severe congestion and posing risks to motorists and pedestrians alike.

Although the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) had constructed an expansive bus bay and a mini roundabout opposite the CMCH campus a couple of years ago - designed to accommodate up to four buses at once- poor traffic discipline among some drivers rendered the facility ineffective. Irregular stopping, illegal parking, and the lack of enforcement contributed to daily chaos at the site.

Speaking to TNIE, G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the Road Safety Wing, SH Department, said, "Though the facility can handle four buses simultaneously, reckless drivers often stop in the middle of the road. This forces other vehicles to come to a halt, worsening traffic congestion. To address this, we have installed barricades that guide buses into designated slots. Buses must now enter and halt at the first available slot."

The latest intervention comes after mounting public frustration and repeated calls from the CCMC and highway authorities to regulate bus movement at the CMCH stop. With clear bus slots now demarcated and law enforcement finally taking action, commuters are hopeful that smoother traffic flow will follow.