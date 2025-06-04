CM Stalin inaugurates Semmozhi expo on Karuna’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Tamil Semmozhi exhibition as part of the Semmozhi Naal celebrations. The birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, June 3, is being celebrated as Semmozhi Naal.

The exhibition, which is on at Kalaivanar Arangam, showcases a rare collection of photographs of Karunanidhi, old editions of classical Tamil works, palm-leaf manuscripts giving details about the evolution of Tamil language, literature and civilisation through artefacts showing the antiquity of Tamil civilisation.

An official release said the exhibition has been extended till June 9 so that the public and students from schools and colleges could view it free of cost. The exhibition features include the history of classical Tamil, scripts from the Indus valley and Tamil Nadu symbols, Sangam-era inscriptions, pottery with Tamil inscriptions, details of Thirvalangadu copper plates, hero stone inscription from Keezh Mukkuttoor, Kalaiganr Karuvoolam with digital interactive features, a list of nationalised works of Karunanidhi, etc.

As part of the Semmozhi Naal celebrations, the government will also be organising literary competitions, including oratorical contests, contests on writing poetry, quiz programmes, moral storytelling events, etc.