Coimbatore fire hits micro cord supply, halts 50% of Sivakasi firecracker production in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A fire accident that occurred a month ago in the district has significantly affected the multi-crore firecracker manufacturing business in Sivakasi. Although firecrackers are produced in Sivakasi and supplied nationwide, the essential micro cord fuse wire used in these firecrackers are supplied by a firm based in Coimbatore.

Firecracker manufacturers in Sivakasi said that the fire accident disrupted the supply of micro cord fuse wires, which severely affected firecracker production. Approximately 50% of firecracker production, particularly the fancy and multi-shot varieties that rely on micro cord fuses, has been halted. Representatives from the pyrotechnics industries said that many manufacturers have reduced their output and some have stopped operations. The private explosive firm located at Puliyamarathupallam near Senjeri on the outskirts of Coimbatore city, is one of the leading suppliers of micro cords for the firecracker manufacturing industry in Sivakasi.

A Souriraj, who runs a pyrotechnics unit in Sivakasi, said, "Many manufacturers have been using these micro cord fuse wires for the past few years due to their durability and safety. However, the recent fire accident at the supply unit has created a significant demand crisis."