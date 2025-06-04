Covid positive 69-year-old woman with comorbidities dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 69-year-old woman with comorbidities, who tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday. The deceased was a resident of Sowcarpet, and was suffering from cervical cancer.

She was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital at Chetpet. Sources said she also had type 2 diabetes mellitus and Parkinson’s disease. This is the third death of a Covid positive person in the state, after the recent spike in the number of cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, the state has 215 active cases as on Tuesday, and 26 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu had recently issued instructions to all the district health officers, city health officers, and municipal health officers to step up disease surveillance and encourage people to wear face masks in crowded places tor reduce respiratory transmission. Health minister Ma Subramanian also requested people not to panic as no new variant is in circulation in the state.