Farmers in TN urge dredging of PAP main canal to curb water wastage before release to fourth zone

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts who are benefitting from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) have urged the Water Resource Department (WRD) to dredge its entire main canal before opening water to the fourth zone to prevent wastage.

The 124-kilometre-long main canal starts from the Thirumoorthy Dam located in Udumalaipet in Tiruppur district and ends at Vellakovil on the border of Tiruppur district.

About 3.77 lakh acres coming under PAP is divided into four irrigation zones. The fourth zone comprises around 94,000 acres of farmlands from mile 1 to 124 of the main canal.

S Paramasivam, Tiruppur District President of Tamil Nadu Coconut Farmers Association, said, "PAP irrigates around 4.25 acres of agricultural land in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. Out of which, about 3.77 lakh acres are irrigated by water from the Thirumoorthy Dam."

"The main canal has branch and distributary canals extending to more than 1,000 km. Around 75% of the main canal is currently in a damaged state. In addition, in most places, the distributary and branch canals are also in a damaged state. Due to this, water wastage is high. Previously, a round of water would be distributed for only 21 days. Currently, it takes 29 days for one round of water supply due to water wastage," he added.