KN Nehru backs Kamal Haasan's language remarks; slams Annamalai over Anna University case

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday came out in support of actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks on language, stating there was nothing wrong in his comments.

"Tamil is the root of South Indian languages like Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. What he said is true and historically backed," Nehru told media persons in Tiruchy.

His statement follows criticism from certain political sections from Karnataka and including Tamil Nadu BJP over Haasan's comments made during a public event. Nehru reiterated that Haasan had only spoken the truth.

Regarding Annamalai's allegations linking the DMK to the sexual harassment issue in Anna University, Minister Nehru said, "Even after the verdict, since there is nothing substantial to blame the DMK government for, Annamalai continues to criticise it unnecessarily."

On COVID-19 preparedness, Nehru noted that the Municipal Administration Department has taken all necessary steps to contain any possible resurgence..

Regarding the release of Cauvery water, Nehru informed that all arrangements have been made by the concerned department to ensure water reaches the tail-end areas after it is released from Mettur Dam on June 12.