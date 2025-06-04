Madurai HC directs HR, CE to respond on plea to restore 10-day brahmotsavam at Rameswaram temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department to file counter affidavit on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition which sought a direction to conduct the brahmotsavam (Ramalinga Prathishtai) at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram in the traditional manner for 10 days, instead of limiting it to three days.

A bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete noted that this year's festival commenced on Tuesday (June 3) and therefore, no direction could be issued. However, the judges recorded the submission of the temple's counsel that the temple authorities could look into the customary practices relating to the festival and follow them from next year. The case was adjourned for two weeks.

The petitioner, Elephant G.Rajendran of Chennai, alleged that the festival, also known as Ramalinga Prathishtai, had not been conducted for the past 10 years. The festival begins in the Tamil month 'Ani' and take place for 10 days. However, this year, it is being organised in 'Vaikasi', only for three days, he said adding that such alteration or dilution of an ancient temple festival by the HR and CE authorities hurts the sentiments of devotees and is an offence under Rule 8 and 9 of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947.