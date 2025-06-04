‘No upkeep’, NHAI can’t levy toll on Thoothukudi NH: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) not to collect toll fee from motorists on the Madurai-Thoothukudi national highway (NH-38), till maintenance works are carried out.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by a retired Tangedco employee, V Balakrishnan of Thoothukudi. Balakrishnan contended that the contract for the road was awarded to Madurai-Tuticorin Expressways Limited (MTEL) of the Madhucon Projects Limited in 2006 and the road was brought to use in 2011. Though the estimated cost of the project was Rs 920 crore, the company had received around Rs 932.44 crore, without even fully completing the sapling plantation work on the roadside and the median, Balakrishnan alleged.

The company collected fee from public on two toll plazas in the stretch, but failed to maintain the road surface, due to which many portions of the road became non-motorable, he added.

As a result, NHAI terminated its contract with the company in 2023 and took control of the stretch but NHAI too began collecting toll fee, without carrying out repair and plantation works, Balakrishnan said and requested the court to direct NHAI to collect only 30% of toll fee till it undertakes maintenance work. Also, he sought action against the MTEL for its mismanagement.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the government counsel submitted that arbitration proceedings are pending between NHAI and the company. Recording this, the judges passed the order and disposed of the petition. The matter was posted on June 18 for reporting compliance.