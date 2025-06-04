Safety committee appointed by NDSA inspects Mullaiperiyar, baby dams

THENI: The reconstituted sub committee appointed by National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam, baby dam, shutter and other places on Tuesday.

Led by NDSA regional director R Giridhar, the team members including Periyar Vaigai Basin circle superintending engineer J Sam Irvin, Periyar Dam special division executive engineer C Selvam, Kerala Minor Irrigation Division executive engineer Lewins Babu Cottur, MI Sub Division, Kumily, assistant executive engineer MK Siji reached Thekkady, and proceeded to Mullaiperiyar dam by boat.

The team inspected Mullaiperiyar dam, baby dam, shutter areas, water level, storage capacity etc., Also, they collected water samples for testing. Sources said this was a routine inspection that is held once in two months.

Sources said the members discussed the type of maintenance work that is needed during the monsoon, etc. The team will submit its report to NDSA chairman Anil Jain.