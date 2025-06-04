Tamil, computer science courses emerge favourite choices in TN's Tiruchy government arts colleges

TIRUCHY: Government arts and science colleges in Tiruchy have witnessed a record surge in applications for UG courses for academic year 2025-2026, with over 1.9 lakh students vying for limited seats across five institutions. On Monday, the first day of admission counselling, Tamil, Computer Science, and Commerce emerged as the sought-after courses, reflecting a shift in student aspirations shaped by government job dreams and job-oriented training programmes.

The Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College received 1,00,617 applications for just 1,600 seats, which is a steep 15% increase from last year's 87,534, and nearly double from 54,004 applications received in 2023. This year, a maximum of 9,301 students applied for admission to Tamil. Computer Science and Commerce received 8,231 and 8,130 applications respectively.

In Thiruverumbur's Government Arts College, a similar pattern is evident. At Srirangam Government Arts and Science College, the trend tilts toward career-focused streams. The college has only 470 seats, making competition stiff. The Government Arts and Science College in Kumulur, Lalgudi Taluk, has also seen applications rise from 11,000 last year to 18,642 this year.