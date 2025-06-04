Tamil Nadu Congress invites DMDK to join INDIA bloc amid rift with AIADMK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday invited Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) to join the INDIA bloc led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

This has come amid signs of discontent brewing in the DMDK camp over being ‘sidelined’ by the AIADMK, especially in the recent Rajya Sabha seat allocation.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant recently expressed disappointment over the AIADMK’s alleged failure to honour a ‘pre-poll assurance’ to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to her party. The DMDK was part of the AIADMK-led alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Responding to a query on Premalatha’s public gratitude to the DMK for passing a condolence resolution in honour of DMDK founder Vijayakant at its recent general council meeting, Selvaperunthagai said, “This is my personal opinion, but I believe DMDK should align with the INDIA bloc under DMK’s leadership. We welcome them wholeheartedly.”

The TNCC chief’s invitation is seen as a political signal at a time when the DMDK is reassessing its future. It may be noted that Premalatha also paid tribute to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 102nd birth anniversary. Recalling Karunanidhi’s contributions to Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language, she also remembered his personal relationship with Vijayakant, saying, “Kalaignar graciously presided over our wedding. The bond between him and Captain was deep and unforgettable.”

