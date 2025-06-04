Tamil Nadu lags behind southern neighbours in JEE Advanced pass percentage

CHENNAI: Despite being part of the southern region known for strong performance in JEE Advanced, Tamil Nadu continues to trail behind with only 23.9% of candidates who appeared from the state clearing the exam this year.

Of the 7,787 students from Tamil Nadu who appeared, only 1,859 qualified - a lower success rate compared to Telangana (5,964), Andhra Pradesh (5,317), and Karnataka (2,915), all of which recorded a pass percentage above 30%.

Across the country, of the 1,80,422 candidates who appeared for the exam, 54,378 cleared it, showing that Tamil Nadu’s pass percentage is also below the national average of 30.1%. Kerala performed marginally lower than Tamil Nadu with 23.3%, while Bihar recorded 20.6%.

When compared to other states and union territories from which at least 1,000 students appeared for the exam, Tamil Nadu ranks third from the bottom above Kerala and Bihar.

However, in absolute numbers, a few more students from Bihar (1,876) cleared the examination. Many states including West Bengal (35.3%), Punjab (34.7%), Rajasthan (34.5%), Haryana (32.3%), and Maharashtra (32.4%) outperformed Tamil Nadu.