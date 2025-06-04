Tamil Nadu to frame rules for nominating PwDs to local bodies after governor assents to Bills

CHENNAI: The state government will soon frame rules for nominating persons with disabilities (PwDs) to all local bodies since the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Amendment) Act, 1994 became laws after Governor RN Ravi gave assent to the two Bills. The Bills were published in the state gazette on Monday.

When contacted, a senior official told TNIE that the government would soon begin the process of drafting rules in consultation with legal experts. “It usually takes some time, but the government will take prompt action in this regard,” the official said.

The legislation paves the way for the nomination of around 14,000 PwDs to urban and rural local bodies, ensuring their voices are heard in local governance and enabling them to take up leadership roles.

A total of 650 PwDs will be nominated to urban local bodies. Similarly, 12,913 PwDs will be nominated to village panchayats, 388 to panchayat unions, and 37 to district panchayats.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had introduced the two Bills in the Assembly on April 16. They were passed on April 29.