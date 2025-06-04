Tiruppur police to install raised median on Avinashi Road amid rising accident deaths

TIRUPPUR: The roads in Tiruppur city continue to draw blood in larger numbers despite efforts to curb accidents. With 78 people having died in road accidents in the city so far this year (till May 31), the city police are planning to intensify traffic restrictions. As part of this, a raised median will be installed along the entire nine-kilometre-stretch of the arterial Avinashi Road in the city limits, except in permitted places to enable crossing.
In all 68 were killed in road accidents in the city in the same period last year and totally 168 people lost their lives in the whole last year. The police force is taking various initiatives to reduce this number this year. As part of that, cases are registered against those who violate traffic rules and fines are imposed immediately. In the first quarter alone, around 25,000 cases were registered against traffic violators in the city.
However, road accident fatalities continue to rise. So far this year, 78 people have died in accidents on city roads. Following this, the city police are planning to intensify traffic restrictions.
Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said, "We are making all efforts to control road accidents in the city. We are taking strict action against those who violate traffic rules. Recently we remanded seven people for driving under the influence of alcohol. A truck driver has been arrested and remanded for his negligence in a road accident that killed two last week. Even though he was suffering from a terminal illness, we didn't budge. In our city, there is a huge laxity among motorists and pedestrians in following traffic rules. This leads to accidents."
"So far this year, 78 people have died in road accidents on the city roads. This number was 68 last year. Out of the current year's count, 14 people were above 60 years of age. This includes those who died in accidents while crossing roads. So, we are planning to install a centre median system on the entire Avinashi Road to prevent pedestrians from jumping over in unauthorised areas. We have made recommendations to the national highway officials in this regard. These works are likely to start in a few months. We will take this idea to other roads in the city in the future. Further, we are constantly creating awareness about traffic rules," the Commissioner added.
The traffic from Dindigul and Karur districts going to Mettupalayam, Ooty, Sathyamangalam and further to Karnataka passes through the Avinashi Road in Tiruppur.