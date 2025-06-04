Tiruppur police to install raised median on Avinashi Road amid rising accident deaths

TIRUPPUR: The roads in Tiruppur city continue to draw blood in larger numbers despite efforts to curb accidents. With 78 people having died in road accidents in the city so far this year (till May 31), the city police are planning to intensify traffic restrictions. As part of this, a raised median will be installed along the entire nine-kilometre-stretch of the arterial Avinashi Road in the city limits, except in permitted places to enable crossing.

In all 68 were killed in road accidents in the city in the same period last year and totally 168 people lost their lives in the whole last year. The police force is taking various initiatives to reduce this number this year. As part of that, cases are registered against those who violate traffic rules and fines are imposed immediately. In the first quarter alone, around 25,000 cases were registered against traffic violators in the city.

However, road accident fatalities continue to rise. So far this year, 78 people have died in accidents on city roads. Following this, the city police are planning to intensify traffic restrictions.