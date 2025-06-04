Two years after death of eight patients, dental clinic in Tamil Nadu's Vaniyambadi sealed

TIRUPATTUR: A private dental clinic in Vaniyambadi was shut down on Tuesday, as its explanation on the death of eight of its patients in 2023 was found to be “unsatisfactory”. The show-cause notice seeking the explanation on the deaths due to neuromelioidosis - a bacterial infection affecting the brain - was sent by joint director of Health and Rural Health Services, V Gnana Meenakshi.

Speaking to TNIE, Meenakshi said the notice was issued to the clinic’s dentist S Arivarasan and that she became aware of the issue only recently, after the matter was reported in the media.

The issue resurfaced in the media recently after a study – jointly conducted by CMC Vellore, ICMR-NIE, and the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health – was published in the medical journal The Lancet.

As per an official communication, the then JD K Marimuthu had given the clinic a clean chit and had even recommended removing a seal. The clinic was sealed following public outcry at that time. It was later reopened in another building under a new name, a few metres away from the earlier one. It, however, remains unclear as to how the clinic was allowed to function in the intervening period. Senior state-level health department officials and Tirupattur Collector K Sivasoundaravalli could not be reached for a comment.