Water released from three dams in Nellai, Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: Water was released from Papanasam, Servalar, and Manimuthar dams on Tuesday for Kuruvai cultivation under the Tamirabarani irrigation system.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu presided over the event in the presence of district collector Dr R Sukumar.

According to a press release, water would be released for 122 days until October 2. It will will benefit a total of 46,786 acres of agricultural lands in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. These include, in Tirunelveli district, North Kodaimelazhagian Canal (2,260 acres), South Kodaimelazhagian Canal (870 acres), Nathiyunni Canal (2,460 acres), Kannadian Canal (12,500 acres), Kodagan Canal (5,048 acres), Palayam Canal (5,974 acres), and Tirunelveli Canal (4,168 acres). In Thoothukudi district, irrigation will cover the Maruthur Melakkal Canal (4,554 acres), Maruthur Keelakkal Canal (2,970 acres), Thenkaal Canal (2,693 acres), and Vadakaal Canal (3,289 acres).

Speaking on the occasion, Appavu said the water would also meet drinking water and other essential needs in the region. Further, he appealed to farmers to use the water judiciously and cooperate with officials during the regulated release period.