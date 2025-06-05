26ft Tiruppur menhir likely to be declared protected monument

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu government is set to notify a 26-foot menhir at Kumarikkalpalayam in Kavuthampalayam village, Tiruppur district, as one of the state’s protected monuments under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

In this regard, Commissioner of the State Department of Archaeology, T Udhayachandran, has written to Tiruppur District Collector T Christuraj, requesting a formal proposal for the declaration. The directive follows a report submitted by archaeologists who inspected the site in Uthukuli block and confirmed the menhir’s historical significance.