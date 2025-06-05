Anbumani meets Ramadoss at Thailapuram amid PMK leadership row

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss met his father and party founder Dr S Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, on Thursday morning, after a public showdown between the two over party leadership and management.

The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes. Anbumani arrived at the residence along with his younger daughter, Sanjuthra. In the meantime, Ramadoss's elder daughter P Gandhimathi, also arrived at the spot when Anbumani was meeting his parents. Soon after Gandhimathi's arrival, Anbumani left the premises, sources said.

Gandhimathi's son P Mukundan, was recently appointed as PMK youth wing president and is said to have resigned from the post a week ago.