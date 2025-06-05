AUT urges appointment of new V-C committee in Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the higher education department to appoint Vice-Chancellor (V-C) committee members to Bharathiar University, considering administrative welfare.
P Thirunavukkarasu, vice president of AUT, told TNIE that the terms of three V-C committee members concluded recently, except for the convenor, C Samayamoorthy, the secretary of the higher education department. He said that the tenure of the last V-C committee member ended on May 31 and now, there are no V-C committee members on the university campus, which will affect university administration.
"The university administration has to now depend on the V-C convenor to take important decisions on administration and academic matters. Due to this, administrational approvals will be delayed, as he is not present on campus," he pointed out.
"As soon as a committee member's tenure ends, as per norm, the V-C convenor should have convened a syndicate meeting to appoint new committee members, considering administrative welfare. However, he failed to do so."
He further stated that there has been no announcement regarding the appointment of V-C committee members yet, and noted that even the names of former committee members have not been removed yet from the university's official website.
An assistant professor at the university told TNIE that the selection process for the registrar post was previously conducted within the university. "Since there are no V-C committee members present on campus, direct interviews for the registrar post will now be held for candidates at TANSCHE in Chennai on June 11. This is a wrong precedent," he said. He urged that the selection process should be conducted within the university.
Higher education secretary C Samayamoorthy was not available for comment.