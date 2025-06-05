AUT urges appointment of new V-C committee in Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the higher education department to appoint Vice-Chancellor (V-C) committee members to Bharathiar University, considering administrative welfare.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice president of AUT, told TNIE that the terms of three V-C committee members concluded recently, except for the convenor, C Samayamoorthy, the secretary of the higher education department. He said that the tenure of the last V-C committee member ended on May 31 and now, there are no V-C committee members on the university campus, which will affect university administration.

"The university administration has to now depend on the V-C convenor to take important decisions on administration and academic matters. Due to this, administrational approvals will be delayed, as he is not present on campus," he pointed out.