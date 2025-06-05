Discarded fishing gear major cause of marine debris in 13 TN districts

During the study, the experts collected 6132 marine debris weighing 201 kg from the 1040-meter surveyed shoreline with 20 m per village in 13 districts. Pudukottai recorded the highest litter concentration with 2.68 items/m2, followed by Villupuram.

Also, recreational activities in the beaches accounted for debris of bottle caps (25%), food wrappers (19%), and plastic bags (12%) besides, non-plastic litters like paper, cardboard, and glass bottles, says the study by experts of Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Fishing Technology and Operations Team (NFIFO) of Italy.

Speaking to TNIE, JKP Edward, the corresponding author of the study, said the survey indicates litter concentration is proportional to the fishing-related activities in the beaches. Claiming that commercial fishing is a major source of debris in coastal areas, he attributed the accumulation of debris to the accidental loss of gear and improper disposal practices. Also fishing net cuttings, which are discarded improperly, contribute further to the pollution. These plastic debris break down into microplastics over a period of time and exacerbate marine pollution, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment Climate Change & Forests, said that a pilot Discarded Fishnet Collection Centre was established at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai in August 2024. Over 18.5 tonnes of marine litter and other ALDFG were collected until May, 2025 and Rs 7.21 lakh incentive was given to fishermen. The collected materials would have otherwise ended up in the ocean, she said.

There are plans to establish 14 additional fishnet collection centres in all coastal districts to further scale up the collection and recycling of discarded fishing nets, Sahu added.