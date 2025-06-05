Fisher sleeping on sandbar killed by wild jumbo in Coimbatore's Bhavani Sagar backwaters

COIMBATORE: A 49-year-old fisherman sleeping on a sandbar was trampled to death by an elephant in the Bhavani Sagar backwaters at Mayilmokkai near the Sirumugai forest late on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as A George, alias Chelladurai of Kothamangalam village near Sathyamangalam. He had been fishing in Bhavani Sagar backwaters and staying in a temporary shed on the sandbar.

After placing a net with the help of three other fishermen, all of them fell asleep when the tusker managed to cross the river and trampled the man to death.

An official from Sirumugai forest range said, “Others noticed the elephant only after it trampled George. The tusker crossed the river as there was only knee-deep water. The incident happened around 1 am on Wednesday.”

Following the incident, Sirumugai forest range officials asked fishermen to avoid sleeping on the sandbar and vacate the area as a precautionary measure.

“This is the first time that the animal has trampled a human by venturing into river waters. We are keeping a close watch on the animal,” the official said.

The body was handed over to his wife G Asanthamery.

“We gave Rs 50,000 as preliminary compensation to the deceased’s wife and the remaining Rs 9.5 lakh would be given to them once the family members submit the death certificate and medical records,” the official added.