Food safety department holds awareness meetings with fast food sellers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In response to complaints regarding the sale of banned raw egg mayonnaise, and to clear the confusion about which types of mayonnaise are permitted, the food safety department in Coimbatore conducted a meeting with fast food sellers on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed at addressing food safety concerns, particularly the risks of food poisoning.

FSSAI designated officer for Coimbatore district Dr T Anuradha said, "Many sellers lack clarity about the ban on raw egg mayonnaise. During this meeting, we informed them about the ban and recommended alternative varieties such as mayonnaise made with pasteurized eggs and vegetarian ingredients. Even vegetarian mayonnaise must be handled and stored according to safety protocols. We urged everyone to use fresh mayonnaise that does not contain raw eggs."

Dr Anuradha also said the participants received training on essential safety and standard measures within the food industry, including the importance of proper waste disposal, pest control, and obtaining medical certificates for food handlers.

She warned that businesses that do not possess an FSSAI licence may face fines of up to Rs 10 lakh and possible suspension of operations.

Further, she said there are around 5,000 to 6,000 fast food shops operating in Coimbatore district, most of which licenced. “This programme is set to cover these establishments zone by zone. We have five zones in the city and 11 blocks in the rural district. On Tuesday, we covered two zones, and the remaining areas will be addressed in the coming days. We also hold sessions for Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC), as well as licence registration and renewal camps," she added.

The food safety department also plans to conduct similar meetings with hoteliers and suppliers of packaged drinking water.