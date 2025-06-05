Four labourers die after mango-laden vehicle capsizes in TN's Kothagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Another person succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, after a mango-laden vehicle carrying labourers overturned on May 29, taking the death toll to four.

Over ten people working in a mango grove were travelling in a mango-laden vehicle from Sappadi village near Shoolagiri to Krishnagiri. While near Gollapalli, the vehicle capsized, killing S Padma (30) of Chennasandiram on the spot.

Later, three others, K Devaraj (50) of Moramadugu, D Chenna Krishnan (58) of Chennasandiram and P Chinnathambi (62) of Chennasandiram died at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in the span of a week.