Four labourers die after mango-laden vehicle capsizes in TN's Kothagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Another person succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, after a mango-laden vehicle carrying labourers overturned on May 29, taking the death toll to four.
Over ten people working in a mango grove were travelling in a mango-laden vehicle from Sappadi village near Shoolagiri to Krishnagiri. While near Gollapalli, the vehicle capsized, killing S Padma (30) of Chennasandiram on the spot.
Later, three others, K Devaraj (50) of Moramadugu, D Chenna Krishnan (58) of Chennasandiram and P Chinnathambi (62) of Chennasandiram died at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in the span of a week.
Nine others escaped with minor injuries and Shoolagiri police are investigating the case. The driver S Srinath (23) from Thogarapalli was arrested and later released on bail.
Following the issue, AIKS district secretary C Prakash said, “The state government should provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the four bereaved families. The district administration has failed to protect lives of agricultural farm workers during mango harvest season. Cultivators should not send labourers in the load vehicle, putting their lives at risk. Action should also be taken against the mango cultivator.”
When TNIE contacted Collector C Dinesh Kumar, he said that he has instructed police to take action against the vehicles which are carrying labourers on top of the mango load. Apart from this, agriculture and horticulture department officials have been asked to inform farmers to make safer work environment for labourers, he added.