Highways department, corporation stalemate delays Coimbatore's Thanneerpandal overbridge works

COIMBATORE: Even after nearly two decades since the project was first sanctioned, the long-awaited Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Thanneerpandal near Tidel Park in Coimbatore is stuck in red tape, leaving thousands of daily commuters in despair. The stalemate between the State Highways department and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is a fresh hindrance that has been delaying the project.

Originally proposed to ease severe traffic congestion at the Railway Level Crossing (LC) Gate No 6 on Thanneerpandal Road, the ROB project was sanctioned under Government Order No 210 dated October 11, 2006, with an administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore. The project aimed to improve traffic flow along the key corridor connecting Hopes College and Peelamedu, especially for IT park-bound vehicles.

Though land acquisition (LA) began soon after the process was marred by legal hurdles. Of the 58 landowners affected, a handful opposed the acquisition and moved the Madras High Court. In March 2023, the court dismissed three writ petitions and a contempt petition filed by five landowners, slapping a Rs 1 lakh fine on each petitioner and directing the amount to be paid to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority. The court, while strongly rebuking the petitioners, emphasised that private interest cannot outweigh public welfare.

However, the issue refused to settle. Owners of a private school and an industry functioning along the Hopes-Thanneerpandal stretch filed a writ appeal, once again stalling the project. As the case awaits hearing, the State Highways department has decided to proceed with the project, noting that only a minor portion of land is needed for constructing the service road of the ROB.