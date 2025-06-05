Kovai TNSTC directs employees to ensure school students safety

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore region of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has warned its drivers and conductors that they will face departmental action if they fail to properly pick up and drop off school students at bus stops. Branch managers of all depots in the district have been asked to ensure the strict implementation of these instructions.

A top official with TNSTC Coimbatore told TNIE that thousands of government and private school students use the corporation buses daily to go to school and return home.

"To prevent untoward incidents on buses and considering students' safety, TNSTC employees have been asked to stop at bus stops and pick up and drop off school students in the morning and evening safely. If students travel on the footboard, conductors should instruct them to move inside. Moreover, buses should operate with their doors closed," he said.