Kovai TNSTC directs employees to ensure school students safety

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore region of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has warned its drivers and conductors that they will face departmental action if they fail to properly pick up and drop off school students at bus stops. Branch managers of all depots in the district have been asked to ensure the strict implementation of these instructions.
A top official with TNSTC Coimbatore told TNIE that thousands of government and private school students use the corporation buses daily to go to school and return home.
"To prevent untoward incidents on buses and considering students' safety, TNSTC employees have been asked to stop at bus stops and pick up and drop off school students in the morning and evening safely. If students travel on the footboard, conductors should instruct them to move inside. Moreover, buses should operate with their doors closed," he said.
He added that if students travelling on the bus footboard refuse to comply, employees can report this to the nearby police station to curb such practices on buses.
"Furthermore, employees were directed that they should not ask students for bus passes; their uniform is sufficient for travel on the bus. Moreover, drivers should not stop the bus a few meters away from the bus stop. If they fail to follow these instructions, they will face departmental action. To monitor this, checking inspectors will be engaged in the morning and evening," he said.
Sources said TNSTC Coimbatore received a few complaints about buses not stopping at designated stops in rural areas, leading to these instructions being issued.