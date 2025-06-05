Madras HC refuses to order CBI probe into Pallikaranai caste killing case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to order transfer of the probe into the Pallikaranai ‘honour killing’ case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by the victim G Praveen’s father, D Gopi, who prayed for setting aside the final report filed by the police at the Principal District and Sessions Court in Chengalpet and order a fresh probe by the CBI to bring out the truth behind the crime.

He also said that he had lost the confidence in the state police of having held an impartial investigation.

The petitioner also cited certain lapses in the final report and alleged that facts were suppressed by the investigators.

Praveen was murdered in 2024 by a gang allegedly led by D Dinesh, brother of D Sharmila whom he had married despite objections from her parents. After the murder, Sharmila ended her life.

However, government advocate, during arguments, submitted that the investigation was already completed and the charge sheet was filed in the case, which is pending for trial, and so, at this stage, re-investigation could not be ordered.