Madurai corporation to complete fixing water meters by year-end

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation hopes to complete the process of fixing water meters in household pipe connections by the end of this year. According to corporation sources, there are 2.8 lakh individual house connections in the corporation limits. Work to fix meters started in April 2024 and so far, 80% has been completed.

The meters are being installed under the AMRUT scheme in two phases. Once the project ic completed, consumers will be charged a fee for the volume of water they have used, just like how power consumption is calculated and charged.

According to data shared by corporation officials, there are 2,86,208 individual house service connections in the city. (95,250 connections given under AMRUT package-4 and 1,63,958 connections under AMRUT package-5). So far, the corporation has installed 2,38,167 water meters.