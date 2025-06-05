Public parks in Thanjavur lack maintenance, residents irked

THANJAVUR: The lack of proper maintenance in several public parks within Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation limits has left residents disgruntled, with many complaining that the once-thriving green spaces have turned into locked, overgrown plots.

According to the data from the Thanjavur district administration, the city corporation is responsible for maintaining 144 parks developed under various schemes, including the Town and Country Planning scheme and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). However, a visit to multiple locations reveals that many of these parks are in a state of disrepair.

In Shanthi Nagar, two parks have reportedly remained locked for several months, leading to thick vegetation growth and disuse of play equipment. “There are two parks in our area, and both have been locked for a long time. Children have no place to play,” said K Rajadurai, a local resident.