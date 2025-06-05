Public parks in Thanjavur lack maintenance, residents irked

THANJAVUR: The lack of proper maintenance in several public parks within Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation limits has left residents disgruntled, with many complaining that the once-thriving green spaces have turned into locked, overgrown plots.
According to the data from the Thanjavur district administration, the city corporation is responsible for maintaining 144 parks developed under various schemes, including the Town and Country Planning scheme and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). However, a visit to multiple locations reveals that many of these parks are in a state of disrepair.
In Shanthi Nagar, two parks have reportedly remained locked for several months, leading to thick vegetation growth and disuse of play equipment. “There are two parks in our area, and both have been locked for a long time. Children have no place to play,” said K Rajadurai, a local resident.
When TNIE visited one of these parks, located adjacent to Parisutham Nagar, both entry gates were locked. Rusted fountain pipes, overgrown footpaths, and clay animal sculptures partially hidden by foliage showed the long-term neglect by the officials inside the park.
A similar situation was observed at the Alamelu Nagar park along the Nagapattinam road, where the swings were rusted and benches were broken. While the walking path remains usable, residents say that it is the only functional feature.
The lack of lighting has also raised concerns about safety. “At night, miscreants jump the fence and use the shed meant for segregation of waste as a bar to consume alcohol,” said another resident, urging authorities to install lights and improve security. Responding to the complaints, Thanjavur Mayor S Ramanathan told TNIE, “The works in the parks that need attention will be undertaken from the General Fund of the city corporation.”