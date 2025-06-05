Stick to budget plan, don’t divert Rs 720 crore given for TN projects: Ministry to Southern Railway

CHENNAI: A week after controversy broke out over Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh’s letter to the Railway Board suggesting the surrender of Rs 720 crore funds allocated for various new railway projects in Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday instructed the zonal railway to adhere to the original budget plans and not divert the allocated funds.

An official statement from Southern Railway on Wednesday said the funds earmarked for Tamil Nadu would be utilised as per the approved budget, in line with the ministry’s directive.

Earlier, in his letter, the GM had proposed surrendering Rs 720 crore funds for new line projects such as Madurai-Thoothukudi (via Aruppukottai), Tiruvannamalai-Gingee, Erode-Palani, Chennai-Cuddalore, among others, citing various reasons.

However, Southern Railway later clarified that the GM’s letter was misinterpreted by a section of the media and assured that there would be no change in the fund allocation for the state.