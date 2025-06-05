Stop students from using caste markers: Nellai Chief Educational Officer urges schools

TIRUNELVELI: District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M Sivakumar instructed all school administration and parents to strictly prohibit students from wearing caste-identifying innerwear (banians) or colour threads on their hands or displaying caste-related stickers on their bicycles in a circular here on Wednesday.

He has also ordered a daily check of students’ bags at school entrances to prevent them from carrying any dangerous weapons.

To prevent clashes among students, Sivakumar has directed headmasters and teachers to stay vigilant, identify signs of conflict in advance, and intervene promptly.