Stop students from using caste markers: Nellai Chief Educational Officer urges schools

TIRUNELVELI: District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M Sivakumar instructed all school administration and parents to strictly prohibit students from wearing caste-identifying innerwear (banians) or colour threads on their hands or displaying caste-related stickers on their bicycles in a circular here on Wednesday.
He has also ordered a daily check of students’ bags at school entrances to prevent them from carrying any dangerous weapons.
To prevent clashes among students, Sivakumar has directed headmasters and teachers to stay vigilant, identify signs of conflict in advance, and intervene promptly.
Further, he urged the school management to discourage girl students from wearing large colourful bindis, ribbons, threads around their hands or necks.
He further said, “All students should only wear government-recommended uniforms. Boys must not wear tight or short pants and should opt for half-sleeve shirts. Haircut must be followed as per rules, and girls must neatly braid their hair in two plaits and wear an overcoat.”
“Schools should educate students on proper use of sanitary napkins and toilets, and emphasise the importance of washing hands after using restrooms and before meals. Teachers must ensure that students recite the ten commandments of cleanliness (Than Sutham Penuthal) during their morning assembly and verify its implementation,” he added.